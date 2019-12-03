Ratings: 9-1-1 Enters Long Break With a 7-Week High, Making It Returns Low

RELATED STORIES Fox Midseason Schedule: Last Man Standing's XL Return, 9-1-1 Spinoff Launch and More

Fox’s 9-1-1 on Monday night drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating with its fall finale, rising to eight- and seven-week highs; TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A.” (Season 3 will resume in the spring after the Rob Lowe-led 9-1-1: Lone Star spinoff completes its freshman run.)

Leading out of that, Prodigal Son (3.4 mil/0.7, reader grade “A”) was steady with its own fall finale.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (7.1 mil/1.5) slipped 12 percent and two tenths from last year, but still topped Monday in the demo and drew the second-largest audience.

NBC | The Voice (8 mil/1.1, read recap) was steady in the demo week-to-week and led Monday in total audience. Making It (2.9 mil/0.5) opened Season 2 down sharply from its freshman average (4 mil/0.9, airing Tuesdays), easily hitting series lows.

ABC | The Great Christmas Light Fight averaged 3.8 mil and a 0.7 with its two-hour opener, down from last season’s average (4.3 mil/0.9). The Good Doctor (6.1 mil/0.9, fall finale grade “A”) was steady.

THE CW | All American‘s fall finale (735K/0.2) and Black Lightning (580K/0.2) were both steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

