Ratings: #OneChicago Rises With Fall Finales, The Masked Singer Rebounds

NBC’s Chicago Med (with 8.4 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating; read recap), Fire (8.3 mil/1.2, read post mortem) and P.D. (7 mil/1.1, read recap) all ticked up this Wednesday with their fall finales, each earning their best non-crossover demo number since February.

TVLine readers respectively gave the #OneChicago episodes average grades of “B,” “B+” and “A-.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday….

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.7 mil/1.9, read recap) rebounded 20 percent from last week’s series lows opposite the CMA Awards, while Almost Family (1.9 mil/0.5) was flat.

THE CW | Riverdale (762K/0.2, read recap) ticked down, while Nancy Drew (747K/0.2) was steady.

CBS | Survivor (6.7 mil/1.2) and SEAL Team (4.7 mil/0.7) each rose a tenth, while S.W.A.T. (3.7 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.1 mil/0.9), Schooled (3.2 mil/0.7), Modern Family (3.9 mil/0.9) and Single Parents (2.6 mil/0.6) were all steady. Returning from its latest preemption, Stumptown (2.62 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo but dipped to its smallest audience yet.

