Ratings: Emergence Hits New Lows Returning From Latest Preemption

ABC’s Emergence returned from its latest, willy-nilly scheduling preemption to just 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, dropping 32 and 43 percent from its previous outing to easily mark series lows.

Of the Alphabet network’s Tuesday sitcoms, The Conners (5.7 mil/1.0, read recap), Bless This Mess (3.4 mil/0.6) and mixed-ish (2.6 mil/0.6) all held onto last week’s season lows in the demo, while black-ish (2.4 mil/0.6) ticked up.

Elsewhere on Tuesday….

NBC | The Voice (8.3 mil/1.3, read recap) was steady week-to-week, while This Is Us (7.3 mil/1.5, read post mortem) and New Amsterdam (5.5 mil/0.8, read post mortem) both ticked up with their fall finales.

CBS | NCIS (11 mil/1.0) dipped, FBI (8.8 mil/0.8) rebounded from last week’s series low, and New Orleans (6.9 mil/0.7) also ticked up.

THE CW | The Flash (1.3 mil/0.5) ticked up, while Arrow (742K/0.2, read recap) was steady.

FOX | The Resident (3.9 mil/0.8) ticked up, while Empire (2.7 mil/0.7) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

