The Voice Top 13 Results Show Recap: Were the Right 2 Singers Sent Packing?

Two singers’ luck was set to run out during The Voice’s Top 13 results show Tuesday. And based on TVLine’s post-recap poll Monday, those singers were going to be Team Kelly’s Shane Q, who’d been losing momentum since his strongish start in the Blinds, and Team Gwen’s Myracle Holloway, who’d done OK Monday but hasn’t connected with viewers like, say, Team Legend’s Will Breman (who’d had a terrible night but is just so damn endearing!).

Before we found out if it really was Shane and Myracle who were headed home, we were “treated” to a performance of Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” by Gwen Stefani and her team (that was marred by technical difficulties) and a rendition of the Cranberries’ “Linger” by Kelly Clarkson and her team (that was so horrific, it made me nostalgic for Team Gwen’s sound issues).

And in the moment(s) of truth…

Sent to Safety (in Chronological Order)

Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend)

Hello Sunday (Team Kelly)

Rose Short (Team Gwen)

Kat Hammock (Team Blake)

Katie Kadan (Team Legend)

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

Myracle Holloway (Team Gwen)

Ricky Duran (Team Blake)

Will Breman (Team Legend)

Shane Q (Team Kelly) — seriously?

Bottom Three

Cali Wilson (Team Blake), “The Chain” — Grade: C | I thought Cali had done well enough with “Butterflies” Monday to redeem herself after the atrocity that was “Toxic,” but apparently not. Here, she didn’t play to her strength — that kinda airy, light vocal that can entrance like a well-cast spell. She was rockin’, but in my estimation, not often enough on point to keep her in the competition.

Max Boyle (Team Kelly), “Thinking Out Loud” — Grade: D | I hated to see Max having to sing for the Instant Save; I’d have much preferred Shane Q or even Will Breman to have had to sweat it out. Unfortunately, Max sang like he deserved to be in the Bottom Three. He was so off, I doubted he could see “on” from where he was. Disastrous.

Joana Martinez (Team Gwen), “Superwoman” — Grade: B- | From the start, it sounded like Joana had this in the bag — this was much more what I think we as an audience want from her than lightweight fare like Gloria Estefan’s “Get On Your Feet.” It allowed her to go deep with her voice, belting those big, powerful notes with which she first got our attention. Far as I could hear, it was bye-bye, Max and Cali. That last long note sealed the deal.

Saved | Joana Martinez

Eliminated | Cali Wilson, Max Boyle

So, do you agree with the results? Vote for the singer you’d have sent home below, then explain why you’d have cut them in the comments.