The Masked Singer: Clues Galore About Flower, Fox, Rottweiler and More

We may not be Triumph the Comic Insult Dog, but we’d like to think we’ve gotten pretty good at sniffing out Masked Singer clues. And now it’s time again to check in and see how the Season 2 search for the singers’ identities is going.

This week’s episode gave us performances by Tree, Flower, Rottweiler, Fox and Ladybug. And when it came to the final moments of the hour, the spotted chanteuse was out: Ladybug took off her antennae to reveal that she was really former Fashion Police co-host/The Osbournes star Kelly Osbourne. (Read a full recap of the episode here, and go here to read an interview with Osbourne that contains intel on Fox and Tree, too.)

Now, ahead of Episode 8, we’re ready to review what we learned this week and do a bit more guessing. We’ve updated the gallery at right with information from this week’s show, as well as with our (and some of your) thoughts about the true identities of those behind those giant masks. We’ll continue to refresh the gallery as the weeks pass, so make sure to make your thoughts known in the comment section!

So click on the gallery at right — or go to it directly here — and get to guessing!