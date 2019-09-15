The Masked Singer Offers First Clues to Season 2 Identities: Got a Guess?

The Masked Singer‘s second season hasn’t even officially gotten underway yet, but that won’t stop us from gathering intel and forming wildly early, only vaguely informed guesses about the soloists in the suits!

To that end, we watched Sunday’s pre-season special in order to glean as much intel as possible about the current crop of 16 costumed crooners. The 15 Season 2 contestants highlighted during the special included Egg, Eagle, Ice Cream, Leopard, Tree, Flamingo, Skeleton, Fox, Thingamajig, Penguin and Butterfly — the final one will be revealed as part of Fox’s Emmy coverage on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Those who tuned in for the wacky competition’s first season will recall that singer T-Pain, sporting a furry, one-eyed Monster costume, eventually went home as the big winner. He bested a competitive field that included comedienne Margaret Cho (as Poodle), Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Tori Spelling (as Unicorn), *NSYNC member Joey Fatone (as Rabbit) and multiple Grammy winner Gladys Knight (as Bee).

In addition to all of the reminiscing about Season 1, Sunday’s event also offered up some light clues about the new contestants’ identities. And because TVLine lives to serve, we’ve gathered all of the hints in the gallery above. And don’t worry: We’ll keep updating it throughout the season, so make sure to add it to your bookmarks. Now click on the gallery — or go to it directly here — to get informed, then make sure to hit the comments below with your guesses!