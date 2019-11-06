Ratings: Little Mermaid Makes a Splash, Top-Rated Live Musical Since Grease

ABC’s Little Mermaid Live on Tuesday night averaged 9 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, making it the highest-rated live musical TV event since Fox’s Grease Live, which posted a 4.3 in January 2016.In total audience, it was the most watched live TV musical event since NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live (in April 2018).

TVLine readers gave Ariel and friends an average grade of “C+.”

With a beefier lead-in, Emergence (3.5 mil/0.7) rose 35 and 40 percent to match and hit its best numbers since its premiere. And… it is again pre-empted next week, by a Dolly Parton special. #LittleMomentum Little Mermaid Live! Numbers Ranked

Opposite that big fish tale….

THE CW | The Flash (1.2 mil/0.4, read post mortem) slipped to new series lows, while Arrow (621K/0.2, average TVLine reader grade “A”) tied its own series lows.

CBS | NCIS (10.7 mil/1.0) dipped to hit and tie series lows, while FBI (8.5 mil/0.8) and a very eventful NCIS: New Orleans (6.6 mil/0.7, watch cast reactions to [Spoiler]’s death) held steady.

NBC | The Voice (8.1 mil/1.3, read recap) ticked up week-to-week, while This Is Us (6.7 mil/1.3, read post mortems) and New Amsterdam (5 mil/0.7) both dipped.

FOX | Back after two weeks of World Series preemption, The Resident (3.4 mil/0.7) was up while Empire (2.5 mil/0.7) was down.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.