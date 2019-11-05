NCIS: New Orleans Original Cast Member Exits in Season 6: 'The Show Has Been So Good to Me...'

RELATED STORIES Will NCIS' Ziva Be Back for Hanukkah? Find Out Cote de Pablo's Next Air Dates

NCIS: New Orleans bid adieu to one of its original cast members this Tuesday night, six episodes into the CBS drama’s sixth season.

In the episode “Matthew 5:9,” Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (played by Lucas Black) aimed to avenge his brother Cade’s murder by tracking down the drug ring in Alabama he believes is responsible. Early in the hour, Lasalle bumped into a young woman, Sue-Anne Hughes, who led him to the cabin where his brother had been killed. Once there, as he regarded the blood-stained floor, a gunman barged in through a back door and took aim at Sue-Anne. Lasalle pushed her out of harm’s way, before charging the shooter. But in doing so, he sustained multiple GSWs, to the abdomen and his right arm.

Arriving on the scene immediately thereafter, Pride had Lasalle airlifted to the best nearby trauma hospital. Lasalle survived the difficult emergency surgery, and even was awake when Loretta checked in on him. But just moments into that visit, Lasalle’s vitals began waning, monitors beeping, as he dreamily said to his late brother, “Let’s go fishing, Cade….”

Minutes later, after unsuccessful CPR, Lasalle was pronounced dead, to the shock of the entire team.

Lucas Black had been with NCIS: New Orleans since its days as a two-part backdoor pilot episode of NCIS, which aired in Spring 2014.

“We had an amazing run with Lucas Black and he has been such an important part of our NCIS: New Orleans team,” showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash. said in a statement. “We are sad to see him go, but happy he will have more time to spend with his family.”

Black and the rest of the New Orleans cast discuss his departure in the video above.