Soundtrack: Jenna Dewan Music Drama Gets December Premiere Date at Netflix

Netflix is set to hit “play” on Jenna Dewan’s Soundtrack just before Christmas: Season 1 of the long-gestating musical drama will drop on Wednesday, Dec. 18, TVLine has confirmed.

Soundtrack (fka Mixtape), which was created by Joshua Safran (Quantico, Smash), is described as “a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.” Dewan stars opposite Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) and Madeleine Stowe (Revenge). Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Soundtrack‘s debut has been a long time coming. A pilot was originally developed at Fox for the 2018-19 season, but was ultimately passed over. Then, in July 2018, Netflix swooped in with a 10-episode order.

Dewan, who most recently hosted NBC’s World of Dance and recurred on the Fox medical drama The Resident, will also serve as host of Fox’s Flirty Dancing, a new dating series that premieres with a special sneak peek on Sunday, Dec. 29, before settling into its regular Wednesdays-at-8 time slot on Jan. 1.

In addition to Soundtrack, Netflix’s December releases include V Wars (on Thursday, Dec. 5), The Witcher (on Friday, Dec. 20) and Lost in Space Season 2 (on Tuesday, Dec. 24). All the latest Netflix renewals, cancellations and return dates can be found in the attached Streaming TV Scorecard.

Will you be adding Soundtrack to your Netflix watchlist?