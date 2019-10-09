Jenna Dewan to Host Blind Dating Series Flirty Dancing at Fox

RELATED STORIES Prodigal Son Snags Full-Season Order at Fox After Just 2 Episodes

Prodigal Son Snags Full-Season Order at Fox After Just 2 Episodes The Masked Singer: The Biggest Clues About Flamingo, Leopard and More

It certainly takes two to tango — and Jenna Dewan will help them get acquainted.

Dewan has been tapped to host Flirty Dancing, an upcoming dating series at Fox, TVLine has learned.

Based on the U.K. series of the same name, Flirty Dancing will mash up blind dates with dance performances. In each episode, complete strangers will learn half of a dance routine, then will meet for the first time on a blind date, where they will dance together without saying a word. But there’s a twist: These single men and women will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom he or she has the strongest connection.

“Flirty Dancing is a truly unique format – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials. “Jenna is our dream host. She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love.”

Popular on TVLine

This won’t be Dewan’s first hosting rodeo, either: She previously emceed NBC’s competition series World of Dance. Her other TV work includes roles on The Resident, Supergirl and Witches of East End, and she’ll soon co-star in Netflix’s upcoming musical drama Soundtrack (fka Mixtape).

Flirty Dancing will premiere this winter on Fox. Your thoughts on the show’s hosting choice? Drop ’em in a comment below.