Ian Somerhalder's Netflix Vamp Drama V Wars Sets Premiere — View Photos

Ian Somerhalder will soon sink his teeth back into the vampire genre, when his new Netflix bloodsucker drama V Wars premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

An adaptation of the IDW graphic novel, the 10-episode series revolves around a mysterious virus that starts transforming humans into bloodthirsty predators, setting the stage for an us-vs.-them war. The Vampire Diaries vet stars as Luther Swann, a doctor whose best friend, Michael Fayne (Arrow‘s Adrian Holmes), is lost to the disease and soon rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires. The cast also includes Laura Vandervoort (Smallville), Jacky Lai (Beyond), Kyle Breitkopf (The Whispers) and Kimberly-Sue Murray (Crimson Peak).

1-800-MISSING creators William Laurin and Glenn Davis serve as showrunners, with Brad Turner (24) directing and executive-producing. Somerhalder, of course, previously starred as vampire Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, which wrapped up an eight-season run on The CW in 2017.

In addition to unveiling a premiere date, Netflix released the following first-look photos from V Wars, featuring Somerhalder’s Dr. Luther Swann and his best friend Michael Fayne (Holmes). Check them out via the tweet below:

