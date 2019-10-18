Ratings: Evil Rises in Week 4, Superstore Closes In on Sheldon

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Freshman Report Card: Here Are 25+ Ways to Improve 15 New Shows

CBS’ Evil this Thursday drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, capping two steady weeks with its first uptick of Season 1.

Opening the Eye’s night, Young Sheldon (7.8 mil/0.9) dipped another tenth, The Unicorn (5.3 mil/0.7) and Mom (5.8 mil/0.8) were steady, and Carol’s Second Act (5 mil/0.7) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Thursday Night Football (10 mil/3.0) is down 17 and 13 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (5.7 mil/1.2, read recap) slipped to new series lows, A Million Little Things (4 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped a tenth and HTGAWM (2.2 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.16 mil/0.3) and Legacies (846K/0.2, read recap) each dipped a tenth in the demo, while the former hit an audience low.

NBC | Superstore (3 mil/0.8) hit a season high in audience and was steady in the demo, falling just a tenth shy of time slot rival Young Sheldon. Perfect Harmony (2.1 mil/0.4), The Good Place (2 mil/0.6), Sunnyside (1.2 mil/0.3) and SVU (3.4 mil/0.6) were all steady.

