Ratings: Arrow Steady With Final Season Premiere, Emergence Stabilizes

The Flash this Tuesday drew 1.28 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking down from its season opener to mark its smallest audience ever and match its demo low (read recap). Arrow‘s final season premiere led out of that with 869,000 total viewers and a 0.3 rating, on par in the demo with Season 7 (1.09 mil/0.34) and up from its May finale (950K/0.24).

TVLine readers gave Arrow‘s premiere an average grade of “A.”

Elsewhere…..

NBC | The Voice (7.6 mil/1.3, read recap) slipped two tenths week-to-week, This is Us (6.7 mil/1.5, read recap) dipped one tenth and New Amsterdam (5 mil/0.8) was steady.

CBS | NCIS (10.6 mil/1.1) hit a new audience low while steady in the demo; FBI (8.7 mil/0.9) rebounded from last week’s lows; and New Orleans (6.6 mil/0.7) was steady.

FOX | The Resident (3.7 mil/0.7, read post mortem) and Empire (2.8 mil/0.8, read recap) were both steady.

ABC | The Conners (5.4 mil/1.1, read recap), Bless This Mess (3.4 mil/0.7) and black-ish (2.6 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth, mixed-ish (2.8 mil/0.7) was steady and Emergence (2.7 mil/0.5) stabilized after two weeks of declines.

