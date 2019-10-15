Empire Recap: So That's How Cookie Ultimately Crumbles?

RELATED STORIES The Resident EP Teases Fallout From [Spoiler]'s Major Mistake, Offers Hope for Conrad and Devon's Friendship

The Resident EP Teases Fallout From [Spoiler]'s Major Mistake, Offers Hope for Conrad and Devon's Friendship 9-1-1 Sets Buck on a Troubling New Path -- Whose Side Are You On?

Empire just threw another Lyon to the wolves.

Tuesday’s episode of the departing Fox drama concluded with a fast-forward sequence that appeared to show Cookie getting blown to smithereens via car bomb. But appearances on Empire — which has a long history of playing bait-and-switch with viewers — can be deceiving (see also: Andre’s terminal cancer diagnosis that wasn’t and last season’s anti-climactic coffin reveal). But even by Empire‘s shifty standards, it’s tough to imagine how anyone — even the seemingly indestructible Cookie Lyon — could survive such an explosion.

The setting and timing of this week’s Cookie-killing flash-forward — it occurred at the Lyon family estate roughly nine months in the future — suggests that her demise is directly linked to husband Lucious’ own previously teased death. As you’ll recall, Empire opened its final season last month which a flash-forward sequence showing the Lyon patriarch taking three bullets to the upper body by an unknown assailant. Given Cookie’s jittery, guilty-as-hell energy as she exited her house and made her way to her TNT-rigged automobile, the show clearly wants us to think that Cookie murdered Lucious before running straight into the Grim Reaper’s clutches herself.

Elsewhere in “Tell the Truth”…

* After a two-episode absence precipitated by portrayer Bryshere Y. Gray’s reduced Season 6 workload, Hakeem returns just in time to attend the baptism of Andre and Teri’s son Walker. And to give us a behind-the-scenes first look at the deeply troubled, woefully miscast Empire feature film (of which recovering fugitive Lucious has now taken control of).

* Cookie begins seeing a therapist to get to the bottom of her pesky insomnia.

* Pro-choice Becky is incensed when Giselle signs out and proud pro-lifer Tiana to a record deal.

* Cookie and Lucious take part in a log overdue air-clearing, during which the former extends a reconciliation-themed olive branch to the latter (who promptly breaks it in half).

What did you think of “Tell the Truth”? Are you equally suspicious about Cookie’s presumed death? Sound off below!