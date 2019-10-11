Ratings: Evil Takes First Dip, Legacies and Supernatural Return Steady

RELATED STORIES Dynasty Sets New Series Regulars Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Evil took its first dip in the demo this Thursday, scoring a 0.5 rating to go with its 3.7 million total viewers. Fellow CBS freshmen The Unicorn (5.2 mil/0.7) and Carol’s Second Act (4.9 mil/0.6) also saw their first demo declines.

Young Sheldon (7.5 mil/1.0) and Mom (5.8 mil/0.8) were steady in the demo yet slipped to new audience lows.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.26 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was on par with its previous demo average and up a tick from its May finale, yet reported its second smallest audience ever. Legacies (824K/0.3, reader grade “A-“) matched its freshman finale in the demo yet was down in audience.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6 mil/1.3, read recap), Million Little Things (4.3 mil/0.8, read recap) and HTGAWM (2.33 mil/0.5, read recap) were all steady.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (12.5 mil/3.7) matched last week’s fast nationals.

NBC | Superstore (2.8 mil/0.8), The Good Place (2 mil/0.6), Sunnyside (1.22 mil/0.3) and SVU (3.3 mil/0.6) were all steady in the demo, while Perfect Harmony (2.1 mil/0.4) took its first dip.

