The Masked Singer: The Biggest Clues About Flamingo, Leopard and More

We think we’ve got the word on the bird.

After Wednesday’s Masked Singer, we’re fairly certain that we know who’s sporting Flamingo’s pink feathers and fringed pants. But we’re not exactly proud as a peacock about some of our other guesses related to Fox’s surreal singing competition — honestly, who even knows what’s going on with Leopard? — and we want to hear your thoughts are about the identities of this season’s performers.

This week’s hour-long installment showcased four contestants: Panda, Black Widow, Leopard and Flamingo. Panda and Leopard lost their faceoffs and were pitted against each other in a smackdown, with the cat ultimately coming out on top despite a truly bizarre rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” The hour ended with Panda removing her mask to reveal that she was former professional boxer and current Home Made Simple host Laila Ali. (Read a full recap of the episode here, and hear Ali bear bare her soul here.)

Popular on TVLine

And now it’s time once more to look at the clues amassed so far in order to formulate more guesses. We’ve gathered all the pertinent intel in the gallery at right, along with our guesses about who’s underneath the masks. As the weeks pass, we’ll update the list. And if we see some of your guesses that make sense, we’ll add those in, too.

So click on the gallery above — or go to it directly here — and then log your most current theories in the comments!