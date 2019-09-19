The Affair: [Spoiler] Is Back at The Lobster Roll in New Photos

A blast from Cole Lockhart’s past will return to The Affair in an upcoming episode.

New photos from the Showtime drama’s fifth and final season reveal that former series regular Catalina Sandino Moreno will reprise her as Luisa in Episode 7 (airing Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9/8c). Noah and Whitney encounter Cole’s (estranged?) wife at The Lobster Roll during a day out wedding-dress shopping.

Moreno was the third series regular to depart The Affair ahead of its farewell run, following original cast members Ruth Wilson (whose Alison was infamously killed off) and Joshua Jackson. Upon her exit, she was cast opposite Sophia Bush in the CBS drama pilot Surveillance, which is not moving forward at the network. The Affair Season 5 Photos

Moreno first joined The Affair in Season 2 on a recurring basis, before she was promoted to series regular for Season 3. In the Season 4 finale, Luisa and Cole mutually agreed that their relationship was over, but Cole offered to remain married on paper so Luisa could apply to become a U.S. citizen and Joanie’s legal guardian.

In the Sept. 15 episode, it was revealed in the Joanie-centric, future-set timeline that Cole dies in the year 2053 (read recap). It is currently unknown if Luisa remained a part of Joanie’s life following the events of Season 4.

Click through the attached gallery for more pictures from Moreno’s return, then hit the comments with your reactions!