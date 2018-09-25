The Affair: Joshua Jackson Not Returning as a Regular for Final Season

It’s the end of The Affair for another series regular. TVLine has confirmed that Joshua Jackson will not be returning for the Showtime drama’s fifth and final season — at least not on a full-time basis. An insider tells us that it’s possible the Dawson’s Creek and Fringe alum could return as a guest star in an episode or two.

Jackson’s departure follows the exit of his leading lady Ruth Wilson, whose character, Alison, was killed off in the Season 4 finale — at first apparently by way of suicide, though it was later revealed that foul play was at hand. A Showtime spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

The news was first reported by ETOnline.

In the days following her Wilson’s departure, the actress raised eyebrows by suggesting that there was more to her exit than meets the eye. She told CBS This Morning that while she once noted that costar Dominic West makes more money than she does, she “never complained to Showtime about pay parity.” She then said that she is “not allowed to talk about why” she chose to leave the series. She then teased in a New York Times profile that, “There is a much bigger story” to her exit than has been revealed.

Affair EP Sarah Treem subsequently released a statement maintaining that the character of Alison had simply “run its course”.