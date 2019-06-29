Sophia Bush Spy Thriller Surveillance Not Moving Forward at CBS

Sophia Bush will not return to law enforcement after all: CBS has officially passed on the Chicago P.D. alumna’s drama pilot Surveillance, which was in contention for the 2019-2020 TV season.

Surveillance tested “through the roof,” according to Variety, but the end product was not seen as a good fit for the network. The would-be spy thriller centered on Bush’s Maddy, the head of communications for the NSA, who was torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own. The cast also included Dennis Haysbert (The Unit), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair) and Raphael Acloque (24: Legacy).

David C. White, who wrote the pilot, broke the news on Twitter. “Super bummed Surveillance won’t be going forward, but what an incredible experience it has been working with all of these amazing people,” he wrote. “My girl @SophiaBush is the QUEEN. I wish you all could see what she did with Maddy. It was the joy of a lifetime to witness it. I cannot wait for the next show we make together. She is my sister and I will ride a horse into the sun for us to work together again.”

Since her departure from Chicago P.D., Bush has guest-starred on episodes of the Netflix anthology series Easy and the short-lived ABC comedy Alex, Inc. Earlier this month, she played a potential love interest for Rafael on the final season of The CW’s Jane the Virgin.

