Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam to Lead Apple TV+ Drama Shantaram

Charlie Hunnam is coming back to television by way of Apple’s new streaming service. The Sons of Anarchy alum will topline Shantaram, a drama series newly ordered at Apple TV+, per our sister site Deadline.

Based on Gregory David Roberts’ 2003 novel, Shantaram — which has been in development at Apple since June 2018 — centers on Hunnam’s Lin, a man looking to get lost in the busy city of Bombay while on the run from an Australian prison. Cut off from family and friends, Lin finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.

Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle) will pen the scripts and executive-produce with Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed), who is set to direct the first two episodes. Shantaram‘s first season will span 10 installments.

The project will mark Hunnam’s first series-regular TV role since wrapping Sons of Anarchy in 2014, after playing biker Jax Teller for seven seasons. Since then, he’s appeared in movies such as The Lost City of Z and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

As previously reported, Apple TV+ is set to launch on Friday, Nov. 1. Among the series that will be available that day: The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon; the space race drama For All Mankind; the Hailee Steinfeld-led comedy Dickinson; and the dystopian drama See, starring Jason Momoa.