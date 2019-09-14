The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 15

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Calendar: 100+ Season and Series Premieres

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “BitMovio” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 21 premieres (including American Horror Story, Dancing With the Stars and new late-nighter A Little Late With Lilly Singh), 11 finales (including America’s Got Talent, Bachelor in Paradise and the last-ever Killjoys) and so much more.

Sunday, Sept. 15

8 pm Country Music docuseries premiere (PBS)

8 pm Paul Shaffer Plus One series premiere (AXS TV)

8 pm The Masked Singer: Super Sneak Peek special (Fox)

10 pm The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)

Monday, Sept. 16

8 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 11 finale (NBC)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premiere (ABC)

8 pm So You Think You Can Dance Season 16 finale (Fox)

1:35 am A Little Late With Lilly Singh series premiere (NBC)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 14 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale, Night 2 of 2 (ABC)

10 pm Bring the Funny Season 1 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

10 pm Tosh.0 returns (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm The Jim Jefferies Show returns (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 14 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm MasterChef Season 10 finale (Fox)

8 pm WWE NXT premiere (USA Network)

10 pm A Little Late With Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special (NBC)

10 pm American Horror Story: 1984 premiere (FX)

10 pm Pearson Season 1 finale (USA Network)

Thursday, Sept. 19

3 am First Wives Club series premiere (BET+; all episodes)

8 pm Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event special (NBC)

9 pm ABC News Special: The Last Days of Phil Hartman (ABC)

9 pm The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place special (NBC)

9 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 1 finale (The CW; two episodes)

Friday, Sept. 20

3 am Criminal series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Disenchantment Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Between Two Ferns: The Movie premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Live PD Season 4 premiere (A&E)

10 pm Hot Date Season 2 premiere (Pop)

10 pm Killjoys series finale (Syfy)

12 am This Close Season 2 finale (SundanceTV; two episodes)

Saturday, Sept. 21

7 pm Maigret Season 2 finale (Ovation)

8 pm Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter TV-movie premiere, followed by Beyond the Headlines special (Lifetime)

