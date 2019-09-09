BET+ Sets Launch Date, $9.99 Price for First Wives Club, Tyler Perry Library, Martin, Basketball Wives and More

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Paula Patton's BET+ Pilot, Kominsky Return Date and More

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios have set a Thursday, Sept. 19 launch date for BET+, its new SVOD platform that will feature more than 1,000 hours of premium content, including original programming, fan-favorite series, movies and specials from BET Networks and a host of leading African American content creators.

Priced at $9.99 per month, BET+ will at launch offer several “firsts” including the long-in-the-works First Wives Club series, based on the 1996 film; Bigger, a Will Packer-produced look at a single black woman in East Atlanta whose life is upended by the random death of a college acquaintance; the classic sitcom Martin‘s streaming debut; and the first time that Tyler Perry’s stage plays have been made be available via a streaming service.

BET+ will also house Perry’s theatrical films, including the Madea series; a premium selection of African-American TV, movie and musical content including BET documentaries and specials such as The Bobby Brown Story, Being Mary Jane, College Hill and Comic View; stand-up comedy specials from D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Nick Cannon, Sasheer Zamata, Lil Rel, Gina Yashere and Sinbad; and library series from BET sister networks, including Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Basketball Wives, Todrick, Soul Man and Instant Mom.