The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 1

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “VRV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 16 premieres (including Greenleaf, Titans and The Spy), 10 finales (including Younger and A Black Lady Sketch Show) and so much more.

Sunday, Sept. 1

7 pm ABC Fall Preview Special (ABC)

9:30 pm What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage Season 1 finale (Fox)

Monday, Sept. 2

3 am Untouchable documentary premiere (Hulu)

6 pm Steven Universe: The Movie premiere (Cartoon Network)

Tuesday, Sept. 3

9 pm Tales Season 2 finale (BET)

10 pm Greenleaf Season 4 premiere (OWN)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 14 finale (HBO)

10 pm Mayans M.C. Season 2 premiere (FX)

Wednesday, Sept. 4

3 am Wu-Tang: An American Saga limited series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

9 pm Dog’s Most Wanted series premiere (WGN America)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 premiere (Bravo)

10 pm Younger Season 6 finale (TV Land)

Thursday, Sept. 5

3 am Escape the Night Season 4 finale (YouTube)

8 pm Spin the Wheel Season 1 finale (Fox; two episodes)

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football Season 33 premiere (NBC; special night)

11 pm No One Saw a Thing docuseries finale (SundanceTV)

Friday, Sept. 6

3 am Archibald’s Next Big Thing series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Elite Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Spy limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Into the Dark Season 1 finale (Hulu)

9 am Titans Season 2 premiere (DC Universe)

7:30 pm Vice News Tonight series finale (HBO)

10 pm Couples Therapy series premiere (Showtime)

11 pm A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 1 finale (HBO)

11 pm Good Talk With Anthony Jeslenik series premiere (Comedy Central)

Saturday, Sept. 7

9 am Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy returns (Discovery Family; two episodes)

7 pm Maigret Season 1 finale (Ovation)

7:30 pm College Football on Fox Season 9 premiere (Fox)

8 pm WOW: Women of Wrestling Season 2 premiere (AXS TV)

