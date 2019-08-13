Whiskey Cavalier: A 'Passionate Email From Bill Lawrence' Led ABC Boss to Briefly Reconsider Cancellation

It was an impassioned note from Whiskey Cavalier exec producer Bill Lawrence that led ABC to briefly consider reversing its decision to cancel the freshman Scott Foley-Lauren Cohan series, per the network’s top exec.

Just days after ABC pulled the plug on the ambitious drama, the Alphabet net decided to take “another quick look at the feasibility of renewing the show.” After a week of negotiations with Whiskey‘s studio, Warner Bros., ABC brass ultimately stuck with their initial cancellation decisiion. “Whiskey Cavalier has been fully and finally cancelled,” showrunner David Hemingson announced on Twitter in late May. TV's Best One-Hit Wonders

In an interview with TVLine last week, ABC president Karey Burke confirmed that she received “a passionate email” from Lawrence in the immediate aftermath of Whiskey’s cancellation, and it was that plea that prompted her to reconsider the show’s Season 2 prospects. “He was just so deeply passionate about it,” the exec added. “He put his heart and soul into it. And he just asked us to take one last look. And we really did.

“It was tough [to justify] financially [and] ratings-wise,” Burke lamented of the final decision to end the series (and on a cliffhanger no less). “We ultimately just decided to bet on the future.”