Whiskey Cavalier Cancelled at ABC

I spy… a whole bunch of unhappy Whiskey Cavalier fans: ABC has cancelled the series, putting the kibosh on a Season 2.

Executive producer Bill Lawrence confirmed the cancellation on Sunday:

#WhiskeyCavalier is unfortunately over. I actually did have an investment in the show and the people. I’m sad. I’m grateful for the chance. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 12, 2019

From the start, the network put a lot of oomph behind the show, which starred Scandal vet Scott Foley and The Walking Dead survivor Lauren Cohan as Will Chase (aka Whiskey Cavalier) and Frankie Trowbridge (aka Fiery Tribune), an FBI agent and CIA operative who spent as much time throwing flirty-combative zingers as they did working cases.

The premiere was given a cush sneak-preview time slot following the Academy Awards in February. But the show’s demo ratings had spiraled downward ever since, and as of May 9, its 0.57 average made it ABC’s third-lowest-rated hour drama (above only The Fix and For the People).

Whiskey Cavalier also starred Cohan’s former Walking Dead castmate Tyler James Williams, Devious Maids‘ Ana Ortiz and Cougar Town alum Josh Hopkins. Guest stars included Foley’s Scandal colleague Bellamy Young and wife Marika Dominczyk (Grey’s Anatomy), and Lawrence’s wife, Cougar Town vet Christa Miller. The show’s axing has been added to our 2019 Renewal Scorecard.

Foley also addressed the cancellation (alongside a tearful Dominczyk) in an Instagram video on Sunday, calling the decision a “tough call” for ABC.

So, your reaction to the cancellation news? Will you miss Whiskey Cavalier? Or was it more a show that you kinda liked than really loved? Hit the comments.