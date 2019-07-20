Supergirl Sneak Peek: Kara and Lena Come to Blows in First Season 5 Trailer

If you thought that Lena learning Kara’s big secret would bring the two women closer together, you clearly don’t understand how Supergirl works. A teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fifth season was screened during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, and it confirmed what every fan has feared since May’s game-changing finale.

The two ladies literally come to blows in the two-minute sizzle reel, with Lena explaining, “I don’t want to kill Supergirl. I just want her to experience the same hurt she inflicted on me. And soon enough, she will.” And is that the presumed-dead Lex Luthor we hear cackling at the end? This could be very, very bad.

Also announced on the panel: Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) is joining the show as DC Comics character Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata), while Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) will appear as a brand-new character named William Dey, a “hardened reporter” with strong ties to National City’s criminal underworld. Both characters make brief appearances in this trailer.

In other news, Supergirl‘s fifth season will feature the long-awaited return of Winn Schott (played by former series regular Jeremy Jordan), as well as the unfortunate departure of James Olsen (played by Mehcad Brooks), who’s been with the show since its earliest days on CBS. Additionally, Andrea Brooks — who has recurred as Eve Teschmacher since 2016 — is being promoted to series regular.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Supergirl‘s fifth season, then drop a comment with your hopes (and fears) below.