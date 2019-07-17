Supergirl Promotes Andrea Brooks to Series Regular for Season 5

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Ditches Her Skirt for Pants in New Season 5 Costume — First Look

Kara’s suit isn’t the only upgrade coming to Supergirl‘s fifth season. Andrea Brooks, who has recurred as Eve Teschmacher since 2016, is being promoted to series regular, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Initially introduced to viewers as Cat Grant’s plucky assistant, Eve has evolved into a much more pivotal — and diabolical — character as of late. Her true nature was exposed towards the end of Season 4, when it was revealed that she’d secretly spent years working for Lex Luthor.

When last we left her, Eve was attempting to skip town, only to be stopped by a not-so-sweet old lady. “Looks like you packed plenty,” she said. “But we’ll always find you, Eve, no matter how many wigs you cycle through. … Lex was supposed to move the needle. He failed.” She left Eve with this chilling warning: “Leviathan is everywhere. Leviathan is everyone. And Leviathan is coming.”

In addition to Supergirl, Brooks also appears on Hallmark Channel’s hit series When Calls the Heart, which recently wrapped its sixth season in June.

Supergirl's fifth season premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c, following the series premiere of Batwoman.