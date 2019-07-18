Jeremy Jordan Returning to Supergirl in Season 5: 'So Happy to Come Back'

Supergirl‘s upcoming fifth season is already Winn-ing. Jeremy Jordan on Thursday revealed that his character, last seen traveling 1,000 years into the future in the CW drama’s Season 3 finale, will return to the fold in Season 5.

“Turns out Winn didn’t go 1000 years into the future, just to season 5!” the actor wrote in an Instagram post. “So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss!!” According to ET Online, Jordan will appear in three episodes after this season’s big Arrowverse crossover.

“It’s been the adventure of a lifetime, and breathing life into that brilliant, quirky, puppy dog nugget named Winn has been a true joy. But lately, my gut has ben telling me that I’m once again ready to begin a new chapter in my life… and if I’ve learned anything, it’s that you gotta listen to your gut,” Jordan wrote on Instagram in 2018, shortly after departing the show. “I want to thank everyone behind the scenes at Supergirl for understanding it was time for me to return home… to spend time with my wife and friends, and focus on crafting the next stage of my career.”

After bidding Supergirl adieu, Jordan went on to appear in Broadway’s American Son and Waitress, the former of which is also being released as a movie for Netflix. He’s currently filming Spinning Gold, a biopic of ’70s record producer Neil Bogart (Jordan).

In other Supergirl news, Andrea Brooks — who has recurred as Eve Teschmacher since 2016 — has been promoted to a series regular.

Supergirl returns Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c, following the series premiere of Batwoman. Your thoughts on Winn’s long-awaited return to National City? Drop ’em in a comment below.