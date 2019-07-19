Mehcad Brooks to Exit Supergirl

RELATED STORIES Jeremy Jordan Returning to Supergirl

The “circle of life,” The Lion King taught us, means that as one Supergirl actor returns, one must exit. Or something to that effect.

On the heels of the news that Jeremy Jordan will be returning as Winn for a spell in the second half of Season 5, EW.com is reporting that original cast member Mehcad Brooks will be leaving the CW series this fall.

Brooks, who plays James Olsen, reportedly aims to “focus on feature films and develop a cable series in which he would star,” as well as write a book.

“We love Mehcad and we’re sad to see him leave the show as a series regular,” showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller in a statement to EW. “[W]e look forward to James returning to National City at some point to visit his sister [Kelly, played by new series regular Azie Tesfai] and his super friends.”

Brooks’ previous TV credits include Necessary Roughness, True Blood, The Game and Desperate Housewives.

Supergirl Season 5 opens Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8, now leading out of Batwoman.