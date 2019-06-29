Mrs. Fletcher Trailer: Kathryn Hahn Finds Happiness — and Sexual Fulfillment — in New HBO Comedy

RELATED STORIES An Appreciation of Euphoria's Male Nudity (But Not Like That, Ya Pervs)

Kathryn Hahn’s Mrs. Fletcher is acting out her most salacious fantasies in the first trailer for HBO’s new original series.

Based on Leftovers auteur Tom Perrotta’s bestselling novel of the same name, Mrs. Fletcher is described as a dual coming-of-age comedy that explores the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of divorcée Eve Fletcher (Hahn) and college-bound son Brendan (SEAL Team‘s Jackson White). The show will follow Eve as she attempts to “reinvent her life to find the happiness and sexual fulfillment that has eluded her in the past,” according to the official logline. Casey Wilson (Happy Endings), Owen Teague (Bloodline) and Jen Richards (Nashville) co-star.

Perrotta will oversee writing duties and serve as an EP alongside Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer), Sarah Condon (Looking) and Nicole Holofcener (One Mississippi), who directed the pilot.

In addition to Mrs. Fletcher, HBO’s upcoming slate includes Divorce Season 3 (premiering Monday, July 1), Succession Season 2 (premiering Sunday, Aug. 11), and the final seasons of Silicon Valley and The Deuce. They’ll be joined by new series His Dark Materials, The Righteous Gemstones and Watchmen.

Mrs. Fletcher is set to premiere this fall (exact date TBA).