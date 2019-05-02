Danny McBride's Righteous Gemstones Trailer: John Goodman Runs a Hellish Family Business in HBO Satire

A little divine intervention has come to Thursday’s news cycle, courtesy of the trailer for HBO’s religion-centric comedy The Righteous Gemstones.

Created by and starring Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals), the half-hour satire centers on the Gemstones, a world-famous televangelist family led by patriarch Eli (The Conners‘ John Goodman). McBride, Adam Devine (Workaholics) and Edi Patterson (Vice Principals) respectively co-star as Jesse, Kelvin and Judy, Eli’s three children.

Per the official synopsis, “the clan carries out a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work” — and, at the very least, the first two items on that list are on full display in the trailer above, with a side of sexism and sibling rivalry.

In fact, by the time the teaser ends, you’ll start to understand why one character (played by Dermot Mulroney) calls the Gemstones “an absolute disgrace to all ministries.” (But the titular family is just fine with that.)

The comedy’s ensemble also includes Cassidy Freeman (Smallville) as Jesse’s wife, Amber, who gave up a journalism career to devote her life to her husband and his church; Tony Cavalero (The School of Rock) as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, a loyal servant to the Gemstones; and Tim Baltz (Veep) as Judy’s fiancé, B.J., who struggles to fit in with the Gemstone clan.

The Righteous Gemstones premieres on HBO in August. Press PLAY above to watch the trailer in full, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you give the show a shot?