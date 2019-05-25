Divorce Season 3 Gets July Premiere Date at HBO — Watch First Trailer

An awkward family meeting ensues in the first trailer for Divorce Season 3.

HBO on Saturday announced that the Sarah Jessica Parker comedy will return on Monday, July 1 — a full 16 (!) months after its Season 2 finale aired.

The six-episode season follows Frances (Parker) and ex-husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church) as they “encounter surprises that spin their post-divorce lives in unexpected directions,” according to the official logline.

As TVLine first reported, Las Vegas vet James Leisure will appear this season as Frances’ new love interest. Returning cast members include Molly Shannon, Becki Newton, Talia Balsam, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore, as well as recurring guest star Tracy Letts.

Divorce was renewed for Season 3 back in November. At the time, it was revealed that Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City) would take over as showrunner and executive producer, succeeding Season 2 boss Jenny Bicks.

In addition to Divorce, HBO’s summer slate includes Big Little Lies Season 2 (premiering Sunday, June 9), the Fred Armisen comedy Los Espookys (premiering Friday, June 14), the Zendaya-led teen drama Euphoria (premiering Sunday, June 16) and Succession Season 2 (premiering in August; exact date TBA).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment below: Are you looking forward to Divorce’s return?