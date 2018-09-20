The Deuce Renewed for Third — and Final — Season at HBO

Good news, and bad news, for fans of The Deuce: HBO has renewed the ’70s porn drama for a third season, TVLine has learned… but that third season will be the series’ last.

Set in the seedy underbelly of New York City during the 1970s, The Deuce chronicles the rise of the pornographic film industry through the eyes of the city’s prostitutes, pimps, cops and mobsters. James Franco stars in dual roles as twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino, with Maggie Gyllenhaal co-starring as street hooker Candy, who discovers a new line of work in porn production. (Gyllenhaal’s work in Season 1 earned her a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year for best actress in a drama series.) The Wire‘s David Simon and George Pelecanos serve as co-creators and executive producers.

Simon confirmed the news with a tweet on Thursday, thanking HBO for giving his show a chance “to tell its full story”:

We're always conjuring the last scene before we write the first. So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended. Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story. pic.twitter.com/B1cOuady1X — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2018

Debuting last September with an eight-episode freshman season, The Deuce was renewed soon after for a nine-episode second season, which kicked off earlier this month with a premiere that jumped forward several years to 1977. It currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

