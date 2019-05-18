The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Bitmovio” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 32 season — and series — finales (including Game of Thrones and NCIS), nine premieres (including Elementary and What/If) and so much more.

Sunday, May 19

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 29 finale (ABC)

8 pm American Idol Season 17 finale (ABC; three hours)

8 pm Call the Midwife Season 8 finale (PBS)

8 pm The Red Line limited series finale (CBS; two hours)

8 pm Supergirl Season 4 finale (The CW)

9 pm Charmed Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm Game of Thrones series finale (HBO; 80 minutes)

9 pm Les Misérables limited series finale (PBS; 90 minutes)

10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 finale (CBS)

10:20 pm Barry Season 2 finale (HBO)

Monday, May 20

8 pm Beat Shazam Season 3 premiere (Fox)

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 finale (The CW)

10 pm The Enemy Within Season 1 finale (NBC)

10 pm The Fix Season 1 series finale (ABC)

10 pm The Late Late Show: Carpool Karaoke Special (CBS)

Tuesday, May 21

3 am Wanda Sykes: Not Normal stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm American Housewife Season 3 finale (ABC)

8 pm NCIS Season 16 finale (CBS)

8 pm The Village Season 1 finale (NBC)

8:30 pm The Kids Are Alright Season 1 series finale (ABC)

9 pm black-ish Season 5 finale (ABC)

9 pm Blood & Treasure series premiere (CBS)

9 pm Mental Samurai Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm The Voice Season 16 finale (NBC; two hours)

9:30 pm Bless This Mess Season 1 finale (ABC)

Wednesday, May 22

8 pm Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC; 90 minutes)

8 pm Chicago Med Season 4 finale (NBC)

8 pm MasterChef: Celebrity Family Showdown, Pt. 2 (Fox)

8 pm My Last Days Season 3 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Season 1 finale (Freeform)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 7 finale (NBC)

10 pm Brockmire Season 3 finale (IFC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 6 finale (NBC)

10 pm SEAL Team Season 2 finale (CBS)

10 pm Whiskey Cavalier Season 1 series finale (ABC)

Thursday, May 23

3 am Slasher Season 3 (Solstice) premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Top Gear Season 26 finale (BBC America)

10 pm Elementary final season premiere (CBS)

10 pm Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day Special (NBC)

10 pm Name of the Rose limited series premiere (SundanceTV)

Friday, May 24

3 am She’s Gotta Have It Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am What/If series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Vida Season 2 premiere (Starz.com; all episodes)

9 am Doom Patrol Season 1 finale (DC Universe)

8 pm Dynasty Season 2 finale (The CW)

Saturday, May 25

9 pm Ransom Season 3 finale (CBS)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?