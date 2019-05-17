Ratings: Big Bang Theory Series Finale Draws 18 Million, a 3-1/2 Year High

RELATED STORIES How That Big Bang Finale Cameo Happened

How That Big Bang Finale Cameo Happened Big Bang Theory Finale: Rewatch Sheldon's Emotional Speech

It all ended with a big bang, too.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory very ceremoniously ended its 12-season run on Thursday night before an audience of 18 million total viewers, while scoring a 3.1 demo rating.

Surging 43 and 55 percent week-to-week, those numbers mark more than a 3-1/2 year high in audience (since 9/21/15), while matching a 1-1/2 year high in the demo.

TVLine readers gave the long-running hitcom’s swan song an average grade of “A-.” You can dive into TVLine’s unrivaled, in-depth (and not yet finished) coverage here.

Leading out of that, Young Sheldon (13.7 mil/2.2, TVLine reader grade “A-“) hit 16- and 15-month highs with its sophomore finale, while the Big Bang retrospective did 11.8 mil and a 1.8. Capping CBS’ big night, S.W.A.T.’s finale (6 mil/0.9) hit and tied season highs.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Opposite Big Bang, Grey’s Anatomy (5.9 mil/1.3, TVLine reader grade “B-“) hit and tied series lows. Station 19 (4.9 mil/0.8) dipped, while For the People (2.6 mil/0.5) ticked up with its series finale.

NBC | Superstore‘s double pump averaged 2.2 mil/0.6, dipping to season lows. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (averaging 1.6 mil/0.5) also dipped with its finale. SVU (3.5 mil/0.7) hit and held onto series lows.

THE CW | iZombie (615K/0.2) was steady, while In the Dark (521K/0.2) ticked up.

FOX | Yet another Paradise Hotel episode did 1.1 mil/0.3.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.