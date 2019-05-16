The CW Fall Schedule: Batwoman Teams Up With Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow Reunite on Tuesdays

As Upfronts Week 2019 draws to a close, The CW is the final broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.
♦ Batwoman, the latest Arrowverse series starring Ruby Rose as the titular superhero, will air Sundays at 8/7c, followed by Supergirl.
♦ Arrow moves to Tuesdays at 9/8c for its final season, reuniting with The Flash.
♦ Freshman series Nancy Drew gets the post-Riverdale time slot — Wednesdays at 9/8c — with All American moving to Mondays, leading into Black Lightning. (Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene will be held until midseason.)
♦ Charmed moves to Fridays for Season 2, leading into Dynasty.
MONDAY
8 pm All American (new night)
9 pm Black Lightning
TUESDAY
8 pm The Flash
9 pm Arrow (new night)
WEDNESDAY
8 pm Riverdale
9 pm NANCY DREW
THURSDAY
8 pm Supernatural
9 pm Legacies
FRIDAY
8 pm Charmed (new night)
9 pm Dynasty (new time slot)
SUNDAY
8 pm BATWOMAN
9 pm Supergirl (new time slot)
KATY KEENE; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; Roswell, New Mexico; In the Dark and The 100
Jane the Virgin, iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend