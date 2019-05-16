The CW Fall Schedule: Batwoman Teams Up With Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow Reunite on Tuesdays

As Upfronts Week 2019 draws to a close, The CW is the final broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

♦ Batwoman, the latest Arrowverse series starring Ruby Rose as the titular superhero, will air Sundays at 8/7c, followed by Supergirl.

♦ Arrow moves to Tuesdays at 9/8c for its final season, reuniting with The Flash.

♦ Freshman series Nancy Drew gets the post-Riverdale time slot — Wednesdays at 9/8c — with All American moving to Mondays, leading into Black Lightning. (Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene will be held until midseason.)

♦ Charmed moves to Fridays for Season 2, leading into Dynasty.



MONDAY

8 pm All American (new night)

9 pm Black Lightning

TUESDAY

8 pm The Flash

9 pm Arrow (new night)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Riverdale

9 pm NANCY DREW

THURSDAY

8 pm Supernatural

9 pm Legacies

FRIDAY

8 pm Charmed (new night)

9 pm Dynasty (new time slot)

SUNDAY

8 pm BATWOMAN

9 pm Supergirl (new time slot)



KATY KEENE; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; Roswell, New Mexico; In the Dark and The 100



Jane the Virgin, iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend