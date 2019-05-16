×
Fall TV Preview

The CW Fall Schedule: Batwoman Teams Up With Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow Reunite on Tuesdays

By /

Batwoman Trailer - CW
Courtesy of The CW

As Upfronts Week 2019 draws to a close, The CW is the final broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

Batwoman, the latest Arrowverse series starring Ruby Rose as the titular superhero, will air Sundays at 8/7c, followed by Supergirl.

Arrow moves to Tuesdays at 9/8c for its final season, reuniting with The Flash.

♦ Freshman series Nancy Drew gets the post-Riverdale time slot — Wednesdays at 9/8c — with All American moving to Mondays, leading into Black Lightning. (Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene will be held until midseason.)

Charmed moves to Fridays for Season 2, leading into Dynasty.

Fall TV Schedule 2018
MONDAY
8 pm All American (new night)
9 pm Black Lightning

TUESDAY
8 pm The Flash
9 pm Arrow (new night)

WEDNESDAY
8 pm Riverdale 
9 pm NANCY DREW

THURSDAY
8 pm Supernatural
9 pm Legacies

FRIDAY
8 pm Charmed (new night)
9 pm Dynasty (new time slot)

SUNDAY
8 pm BATWOMAN
9 pm Supergirl (new time slot)


KATY KEENE; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; Roswell, New Mexico; In the Dark and The 100


Jane the Virgin, iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

ad
 