ABC Fall Schedule: Million Little Things Stays With #TGIT, Rookie on the Move

Upfronts Week 2019 is underway, and ABC is the third broadcast-TV network (following NBC and Fox) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

♦ Giving the ratings boost it enjoyed with its midseason move to Thursday nights, A Million Little Things will stay put in the #TGIT lineup for Season 2.

♦ The Rookie for Season 2 is moving from ABC’s famously challenging Tuesday time slot to… Sundays at 10/9c, where it will lead out of three hours of reality-TV.

♦ With Speechless silenced, American Housewife will join Fresh Off the Boat Starring Constance Wu on Friday nights.

♦ The black-ish prequel spinoff mixed-ish will be paired with its sire on Tuesdays, leading out of The Conners and a relocated Bless This Mess.



MONDAY

8 pm Dancing With the Stars

10 pm The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 pm The Conners

8:30 pm Bless This Mess

9 pm MIXED-ISH

9:30 pm black-ish

10 pm EMERGENCE

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm Schooled

9 pm Modern Family

9:30 pm Single Parents

10 pm STUMPTOWN

THURSDAY

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy

9 pm A Million Little Things

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder

FRIDAY

8 pm American Housewife (new night)

8:30 pm Fresh Off the Boat

9 pm 20/20

SATURDAY

8 pm Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7 pm AFV

8 pm KIDS SAY THE DARNEDEST THINGS

9 pm Shark Tank

10 pm The Rookie (new night)

American Idol, The Bachelor, THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY, FOR LIFE, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7), Station 19, UNITED WE FALL

The Fix, For the People, The Kids Are Alright, Speechless, Splitting Up Together, Take Two and Whiskey Cavalier