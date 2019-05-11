Constance Wu Apologizes for 'Dismayed' Fresh Off the Boat Tweets, Cites 'Conflicted Feelings' Re: Renewal

Fewer than 24 hours after tweeting disparaging comments about Fresh Off the Boat‘s Season 6 renewal, Constance Wu is attempting to turn her ship around.

In a lengthy tweet Saturday, the series regular addresses the reasons behind her Friday tweets expressing anger and disappointment that her ABC comedy had gotten another season.

“I love [Fresh Off the Boat]. I was temporarily upset yesterday not because I hate the show but because it’s renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” she wrote. “So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB. But I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled. So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy. I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand.”

Wu went on to explain that while playing Jessica is easy for her, the unnamed project she had to give up “would have challenged me as an artist.” Still, she notes, the timing of her online rant “was insensitive to those who are struggling… I do regret that, and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that.”

The controversy started when Wu — who starred in the box-office hit Crazy Rich Asians last summer — took to Twitter earlier on Friday to vent, writing, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F–k.” She followed that up with a tweet that read, “F–king hell.” And if there was any doubt that her tweets were in reference to Boat‘s renewal earlier that day, when a fan congratulated her and said the renewal was “great news,” she replied (in a since-deleted tweet): “No it’s not.” Wu also left a comment on the show’s official Instagram post celebrating the renewal that said simply: “Dislike.”

Friday evening, she tried to clarify her remarks, tweeting that the F-bombs were “just how I normally talk” and people were “making a lot of assumptions” about what her tweets meant. She added she was “so grateful” for the Season 6 pickup and was “proud to be a part” of the cast.

In Saturday’s follow-up, Wu wrote that people “assumed” her original remarks “meant I don’t love and enjoy Fresh Off the Boat but I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me.”

Read Wu’s tweet in full below, then hit the comments: Are you convinced?