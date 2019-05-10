Constance Wu Calls Twitter Rant 'Ill-Timed,' Insists She Is 'So Grateful' Fresh Off the Boat Was Renewed

Constance Wu is getting back on the Boat, it seems.

The actress is now expressing gratitude for ABC’s decision to renew her comedy Fresh Off the Boat for a sixth season, following a much-publicized outburst on Twitter. Wu now admits her tweets were “ill-timed” and says she’s “so grateful” the show was renewed, thanking fans for their support:

Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too😘 — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

The controversy started when Wu — who starred in the box-office hit Crazy Rich Asians last summer — took to Twitter earlier on Friday to vent, writing, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F–k.” She followed that up with a tweet that read, “F–king hell.” And if there was any doubt that her tweets were in reference to Boat‘s renewal earlier that day, when a fan congratulated her and said the renewal was “great news,” she replied (in a since-deleted tweet): “No it’s not.” Wu also left a comment on the show’s official Instagram post celebrating the renewal that said simply: “Dislike.” She later attempted to clarify her remarks, tweeting that the F-bombs were “just how I normally talk” and people were “making a lot of assumptions” about what her tweets meant.

Wu plays mom Jessica Huang on the ’90s-set Boat, which follows the Huang family as they move to Orlando, Florida so dad Louis (Randall Park) can open his own steakhouse. The cast also includes Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise. After four seasons on Tuesday nights, Fresh Off the Boat moved to Fridays last fall as part of ABC’s new TGIF lineup.