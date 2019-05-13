×
Fox Fall Schedule: Empire Moves to New Night for Final Season, Wrestling Bumps Last Man Standing to 2020

Empire Renewed Cancelled
Upfronts Week 2019 is underway, and Fox is the second broadcast-TV network (following NBC) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

 

♦ For its sixth and final season, Empire will shift from Wednesdays to Tuesdays, where it will be paired with the also-relocated The Resident.

The Masked Singer‘s spring cycle (aka Season 3) will launch immediately following Super Bowl LIV. The breakout hit’s fall cycle (aka Season 2), meanwhile, will air on Wednesdays at 8/7c leading into Jason Katims’ new unconventional family drama Not Just Me.

♦ As previously reported, WWE’s SmackDown Live will take over Fridays, bumping Last Man Standing to a TBD night in 2020.

♦ Buzzy new psychological thriller/cop drama Prodigal Son will air Mondays following 9-1-1.

MONDAY
8 pm 9-1-1 
9 pm PRODIGAL SON

TUESDAY
8 pm The Resident (new time slot)
9 pm Empire (new time slot)

WEDNESDAY
8 pm The Masked Singer (new time slot)
9 pm NOT JUST ME

THURSDAY
8 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY
8 pm WWE’s SmackDown Live

SATURDAY
8 pm College Football

SUNDAY
8 pm The Simpsons
8: 30 pm BLESS THE HARTS
9 pm Bob’s Burgers (new time slot)
9:30 pm Family Guy (new time slot)


The Orville, MasterChef, Last Man Standing, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, FILTHY RICH, DEPUTY, NEXT, OUTMATCHED, ULTIMATE TAG, DUNCANVILLE and THE GREAT NORTH


The Cool Kids, The Gifted, Gotham, Lethal Weapon, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Rel and Star

