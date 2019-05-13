Fox Fall Schedule: Empire Moves to New Night for Final Season, Wrestling Bumps Last Man Standing to 2020

Upfronts Week 2019 is underway, and Fox is the second broadcast-TV network (following NBC) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

♦ For its sixth and final season, Empire will shift from Wednesdays to Tuesdays, where it will be paired with the also-relocated The Resident.

♦ The Masked Singer‘s spring cycle (aka Season 3) will launch immediately following Super Bowl LIV. The breakout hit’s fall cycle (aka Season 2), meanwhile, will air on Wednesdays at 8/7c leading into Jason Katims’ new unconventional family drama Not Just Me.

♦ As previously reported, WWE’s SmackDown Live will take over Fridays, bumping Last Man Standing to a TBD night in 2020.

♦ Buzzy new psychological thriller/cop drama Prodigal Son will air Mondays following 9-1-1.



MONDAY

8 pm 9-1-1

9 pm PRODIGAL SON

TUESDAY

8 pm The Resident (new time slot)

9 pm Empire (new time slot)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Masked Singer (new time slot)

9 pm NOT JUST ME

THURSDAY

8 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8 pm WWE’s SmackDown Live

SATURDAY

8 pm College Football

SUNDAY

8 pm The Simpsons

8: 30 pm BLESS THE HARTS

9 pm Bob’s Burgers (new time slot)

9:30 pm Family Guy (new time slot)



The Orville, MasterChef, Last Man Standing, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, FILTHY RICH, DEPUTY, NEXT, OUTMATCHED, ULTIMATE TAG, DUNCANVILLE and THE GREAT NORTH.



The Cool Kids, The Gifted, Gotham, Lethal Weapon, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Rel and Star