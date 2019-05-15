CBS Fall Schedule: Sheldon Scores Big Perch, Criminal Minds Farewell Run and MacGyver Held for Midseason

As Upfronts Week 2019 nears the finish line, CBS is the fourth broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox and ABC) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.
♦ Young Sheldon, as anticipated, inherits parent series The Big Bang Theory‘s Thursday lead-off spot.
♦ Magnum P.I. moves to Fridays for Season 2, bumping MacGyver to midseason and with Hawaii Five-0 now opening the night.
♦ Madam Secretary is entering its final season (full story here).
♦ S.W.A.T. moves to Wednesdays for Season 3, leaving Criminal Minds‘ farewell run for midseason and returning SEAL Team to its original, earlier time slot
MONDAY
8 pm The Neighborhood
8:30 pm BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA
9 pm ALL RISE
10 pm Bull
TUESDAY
8 pm NCIS
9 pm FBI
10 pm NCIS: New Orleans
WEDNESDAY
8 pm Survivor
9 pm SEAL Team
10 pm S.W.A.T (new night)
THURSDAY
8 pm Young Sheldon (new time slot)
8:30 pm THE UNICORN
9 pm Mom
9:30 pm CAROL’S SECOND ACT
10 pm EVIL
FRIDAY
8 pm Hawaii Five-0 (new time slot)
9 pm Magnum P.I. (new night)
10 pm Blue Bloods
SATURDAY
8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)
9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)
10 pm 48 Hours
SUNDAY
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm God Friended Me
9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles
10 pm: Madam Secretary
The Amazing Race, BROKE, Criminal Minds, FBI: MOST WANTED, MacGyver, Man With a Plan, TOMMY, Undercover Boss
Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, Fam, Happy Together, Life in Pieces, Murphy Brown and Salvation