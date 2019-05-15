×
Fall TV Preview

CBS Fall Schedule: Sheldon Scores Big Perch, Criminal Minds Farewell Run and MacGyver Held for Midseason

By /


Courtesy of CBS

As Upfronts Week 2019 nears the finish line, CBS is the fourth broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox and ABC) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

 

Young Sheldon, as anticipated, inherits parent series The Big Bang Theory‘s Thursday lead-off spot.

Magnum P.I. moves to Fridays for Season 2, bumping MacGyver to midseason and with Hawaii Five-0 now opening the night.

Madam Secretary is entering its final season (full story here).

S.W.A.T. moves to Wednesdays for Season 3, leaving Criminal Minds‘ farewell run for midseason and returning SEAL Team to its original, earlier time slot

Fall TV Schedule 2018

MONDAY
8 pm The Neighborhood
8:30 pm BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA
9 pm ALL RISE
10 pm Bull

TUESDAY
8 pm NCIS
9 pm FBI
10 pm NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY
8 pm Survivor
9 pm SEAL Team
10 pm S.W.A.T (new night)

THURSDAY
8 pm Young Sheldon (new time slot)
8:30 pm THE UNICORN
9 pm Mom
9:30 pm CAROL’S SECOND ACT
10 pm EVIL

FRIDAY
8 pm Hawaii Five-0 (new time slot)
9 pm Magnum P.I. (new night)
10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY
8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)
9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)
10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm God Friended Me
9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles
10 pm: Madam Secretary 

The Amazing Race, BROKE, Criminal Minds, FBI: MOST WANTED, MacGyver, Man With a Plan, TOMMY, Undercover Boss

Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, Fam, Happy Together, Life in Pieces, Murphy Brown and Salvation

ad
 