CBS Fall Schedule: Sheldon Scores Big Perch, Criminal Minds Farewell Run and MacGyver Held for Midseason

As Upfronts Week 2019 nears the finish line, CBS is the fourth broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox and ABC) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

♦ Young Sheldon, as anticipated, inherits parent series The Big Bang Theory‘s Thursday lead-off spot.

♦ Magnum P.I. moves to Fridays for Season 2, bumping MacGyver to midseason and with Hawaii Five-0 now opening the night.

♦ Madam Secretary is entering its final season (full story here).

♦ S.W.A.T. moves to Wednesdays for Season 3, leaving Criminal Minds‘ farewell run for midseason and returning SEAL Team to its original, earlier time slot

MONDAY

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA

9 pm ALL RISE

10 pm Bull

TUESDAY

8 pm NCIS

9 pm FBI

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9 pm SEAL Team

10 pm S.W.A.T (new night)

THURSDAY

8 pm Young Sheldon (new time slot)

8:30 pm THE UNICORN

9 pm Mom

9:30 pm CAROL’S SECOND ACT

10 pm EVIL

FRIDAY

8 pm Hawaii Five-0 (new time slot)

9 pm Magnum P.I. (new night)

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm God Friended Me

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm: Madam Secretary

The Amazing Race, BROKE, Criminal Minds, FBI: MOST WANTED, MacGyver, Man With a Plan, TOMMY, Undercover Boss



Elementary, The Big Bang Theory, Fam, Happy Together, Life in Pieces, Murphy Brown and Salvation