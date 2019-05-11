The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 12

'For the People' (Courtesy of ABC)

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Brat” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find over 30 season — and series — finales (including The Big Bang Theory, For the People and Veep), 11 premieres (including George Clooney’s Catch-22) and so much more.

Sunday, May 12

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj returns (Netflix)

8 pm Our Cartoon President Season 2 premiere (Showtime)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 30 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 9 finale (Fox)

9 pm Family Guy Season 17 finale (Fox)

9 pm Now Apocalypse Season 1 finale (Starz)

10 pm Shark Tank Season 10 finale (ABC)

10 pm Unforgotten Season 3 finale (PBS)

10:50 pm Veep series finale (HBO)

Monday, May 13

3 am L.A.’s Finest series premiere (Spectrum Originals; first three episodes)

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 2 finale (Fox; special time)

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 15 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Arrow Season 7 finale (The CW)

9 pm Paradise Hotel Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Fox)

10 pm Bull Season 3 finale (CBS)

10 pm Knightfall Season 2 finale (History)

Tuesday, May 14

3 am Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate special (Netflix)

8 pm The Flash Season 5 finale (The CW)

8 pm What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm FBI Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 5 finale (CBS)

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 1 finale (NBC)

Wednesday, May 15

8 pm MasterChef: Celebrity Family Showdown, Pt. 1 (Fox)

8 pm Riverdale Season 3 finale (The CW)

8 pm Survivor Season 38 finale, plus reunion special (CBS)

9 pm Gone Season 1 finale (WGN America)

9 pm Paradise Hotel Episode 3 / time slot premiere (Fox)

9 pm Wahlburgers final season premiere (A&E)

Thursday, May 16

3 am The Good Fight Season 3 finale (CBS All Access)

8 pm The Big Bang Theory series finale (CBS; one hour)

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 finale (ABC)

9 pm Station 19 Season 2 finale (ABC)

9 pm Young Sheldon Season 2 finale (CBS; special time)

10 pm Better Things Season 3 finale (FX)

10 pm For the People series finale (ABC)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 20 finale (NBC)

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 2 finale (CBS)

Friday, May 17

3 am Catch-22 limited series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Fleabag Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Nailed It! Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Rain Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am White Gold Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Harry & Meghan Plus One special (CBS)

10 pm Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 finale (CBS; special time)

10 pm State of the Union short-form series finale (SundanceTV)

Saturday, May 18

9 pm Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta Season 1 finale (CNN)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live Season 44 finale w/ host Paul Rudd (NBC)

