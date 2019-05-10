Murphy Brown Cancelled at CBS

Breaking news, and it’s not good: CBS has cancelled the revival of Murphy Brown after one season, TVLine has learned.

Candice Bergen returned to the title role that won her five Emmys during the show’s original 1988-98 CBS run, with series creator Diane English back as showrunner. The revival also brought back original cast members Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana), Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood) and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg), and added Jake McDorman as Murphy’s son Avery — now a reporter for the rival Wolf network — Tyne Daly as bar owner Phyllis and Nik Dodani as social media whiz Pat.

But after debuting to a 1.1 demo rating, Murphy went fractional just three weeks in. Over its 13-episode revival run, which wrapped up in December, it averaged a 0.84 in the demo — ranking last among CBS’ eight sitcoms — and 6.1 million total viewers, where it outdrew Fam, Man With a Plan and Happy Together. (The veteran cast surely didn’t come cheap, either, so CBS couldn’t be happy to keep shelling out big bucks for its lowest-rated comedy.)

The Eye network has also axed sitcom Life in Pieces after four seasons, along with freshman comedies Happy Together and Fam.

