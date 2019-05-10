Life in Pieces Cancelled After 4 Seasons

Life in Pieces is on track to have its last laugh.

TVLine has learned that CBS has cancelled the family sitcom after four seasons. Life in Pieces this Thursday night aired its fourth episode out of Season 4’s total count of 13.

Thus far this spring, Life in Pieces is averaging a 0.84 demo rating and 5.8 million total viewers, down 24 and barely 10 percent from Season 3. Among CBS’ nine sitcoms this TV season, it only outranked Happy Together in the demo while placing sixth in total audience.

Also getting the hook this Friday from CBS are the sitcoms Fam, Happy Together and the Murphy Brown revival.

During its freshman run during the 2015-16 TV season, Life in Pieces was CBS’ No. 2 sitcom, trailing only The Big Bang Theory. The show’s cancellation has been added to our handy Renewal Scorecard.