Fam Cancelled at CBS After 1 Season

CBS is permanently estranging itself from Fam, cancelling the Nina Dobrev sitcom after just one season, TVLine has learned.

Averaging just shy of a 0.9 demo rating, Fam came in seventh among all CBS comedies this season, outranking only Happy Together and Murphy Brown.

The comedy, which launched in January as a midseason replacement, focused on Clem (The Vampire Diaries‘ Dobrev) and Nick (Disjointed‘s Tone Bell), a newly engaged couple whose lives were turned upside down when Clem’s teenage half-sister Shannon (Nashville‘s Odessa Adlon) moved in with them. Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Claws) co-starred as Nick’s parents, Walt and Rose, while Gary Cole (Veep) recurred as Clem and Shannon’s police officer dad, Freddy.

In April 11 finale — which will now have to serve as a series finale — Freddy was shot in the line of duty. As a result, Clem and Nick tied the knot at the hospital, so Clem’s dad could be there on her big day. The episode ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, with Freddy poised to move in with the newlyweds during his recovery.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Fam‘s demise. Meanwhile, CBS will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2019-20 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Wednesday, May 15 in New York.