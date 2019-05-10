Happy Together Cancelled at CBS

CBS has formally dumped Happy Together, cancelling the Damon Wayans Jr. comedy after one low-rated season.

The writing was on the wall: After regularly squandering a sizable chunk of its Neighborhood lead-in, the sitcom was the only member of CBS’ fall freshman crop to not score an order for additional episodes (beyond its initial 13).

Happy Together centered on a married couple (Wayans and Greek‘s Amber Stevens West) whose happy existence is rocked when a pop superstar (played by Felix Mallard) moves in with them.

The show wrapped its run in January with 5 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, slightly above its season average.

Happy Together was one of a handful of series axed by CBS on Friday, joining Fam, Murphy Brown and Life in Pieces.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Happy Together‘s demise.