Riverdale: Ashleigh Murray to Exit, Following Katy Keene Series Order

Good news and bad news today for Riverdale fans: The Lucy Hale-led spinoff Katy Keene just scored a series order at The CW… but that means Ashleigh Murray is officially exiting Riverdale as a series regular.

Murray has played Riverdale‘s resident pop singer Josie McCoy since the show’s debut in 2017, serving as a series regular for all three seasons. But Josie is growing up: Murray is joining the cast of Katy Keene, where she’ll reprise her role as Josie, but several years after the events of Riverdale. “Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene [played by Hale] and singer/songwriter Josie McCoy — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City,” per the official description.

Josie already said her goodbyes to Archie and the Riverdale gang: In the April 24 episode, she left town to go on tour with her musician dad — and broke up with Archie, with whom she’d struck up a brief romance. But of course, the door remains open for Murray to return to Riverdale, if Katy Keene doesn’t outlast its predecessor. (Riverdale was renewed for a fourth season back in January.)

Will you miss Josie on Riverdale? And will you watch Murray on Katy Keene? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.