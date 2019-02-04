Riverdale Spinoff: Ashleigh Murray's Josie Joins Katy Keene Pilot Cast

If Riverdale‘s recently announced spinoff is ordered to series, it’ll take one of the town’s most iconic residents along with it. Ashleigh Murray (aka Josie McCoy) has been cast in the pilot for Katy Keene, which will relocate the lead Pussycat to the Big Apple in pursuit of her musical dreams, TVLine has learned.

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene and singer/songwriter Josie McCoy — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.”

Murray has been a series regular on Riverdale since the drama premiered on The CW in Jan. 2017. Though she was introduced as the lead singer of Josie and the Pussycats, the other two members of her band — Valerie Brown (played by Hayley Law) and Melody Valentine (played by Asha Bromfield) — have since disappeared.

From Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the Katy Keene pilot is being written by Michael Grassi and Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, both of whom will also executive-produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. Maggie Kiley has been tapped to direct.

