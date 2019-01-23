Riverdale Spinoff, Lost Boys Adaptation and Nancy Drew Land CW Pilot Orders

Pour another milkshake at Pop’s: The world of Riverdale is about to expand.

The CW has ordered a pilot for Katy Keene, a spinoff of the hit teen drama, TVLine has learned. Based on the Archie Comics character, Katy Keene is a musical dramedy that follows the titular fashionista and her friends to New York City, where they strive “to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio,” per the network. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will pen the pilot with fellow Riverdale writer Michael Grassi, and serve as an executive producer.

Also earning pilot orders from The CW:

* The Lost Boys, an adaptation of the ’80s teen vampire movie, where the sunny California town of Santa Carla is home to “a secret underworld of vampires,” per the official description. “After the sudden death of their father, two brothers move to Santa Carla with their mother, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers find themselves drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.” Scandal writer Heather Mitchell will pen the pilot, with Rob Thomas (iZombie, Veronica Mars) serving as an EP.

* An untitled Nancy Drew series, based on the teen detective books. “Set in the summer after her high school graduation, 18-year-old Nancy Drew thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college,” per the official description. “But when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.” The Magicians writer Noga Landau will pen the pilot script along with Gossip Girl and The O.C. veterans Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Schwartz.

