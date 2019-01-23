Jane the Virgin Spinoff Gets Pilot Order at The CW — and a Title

Ah, friends: The story of Jane Gloriana Villanueva is one step closer to continuing. (And we mean “story” literally in this case.)

The CW has handed a pilot order to a spinoff of Jane the Virgin, TVLine has learned. Titled Jane the Novela, the spinoff will — as previously reported — be a telenovela-inspired anthology based on Jane Villanueva’s fictional novels, with Jane star Gina Rodriguez narrating the episodes. Each season will be adapted from a different book; the first installment “takes place at a Napa Valley vineyard, where family secrets (and family members) don’t stay buried for long,” per the network.

Rodriguez spilled the beans herself earlier on Wednesday with a tweet:

We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas!!! @CWJaneTheVirgin @TheCW pic.twitter.com/faKvD3eAZf — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 24, 2019

Behind the scenes, Jane the Novela shares a lot of DNA with the original: Jane writer Valentina Garza will pen the pilot script, with Rodriguez and Jane creator Jennie Snyder Urman serving as executive producers. Plus, Jane veteran Brad Silberling is slated to direct the pilot.

Meanwhile, the original Jane the Virgin is set to kick off its fifth and final season on Wednesday, March 27 at 9/8c. The spinoff joins the previously announced Batwoman, The Lost Boys, Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene and a Nancy Drew adaptation among The CW’s pilot orders.